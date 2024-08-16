Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the July 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Voestalpine Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS VLPNY opened at $4.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Voestalpine has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $6.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.27 and a 200-day moving average of $5.42.

Get Voestalpine alerts:

Voestalpine Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.0955 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th.

Voestalpine Company Profile

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products in Austria, European Union, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Voestalpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voestalpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.