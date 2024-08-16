Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 131,700 shares, an increase of 19.3% from the July 15th total of 110,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 409,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Volkswagen Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of VWAPY opened at 10.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of 11.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 12.29. Volkswagen has a 52-week low of 10.06 and a 52-week high of 13.92.

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles in Germany, other European countries, North America, South America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services.

