Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 272,400 shares, an increase of 20.9% from the July 15th total of 225,300 shares. Approximately 16.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 29,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.2 days.

Vroom Stock Up 9.8 %

VRM stock opened at $6.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.42, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. Vroom has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $118.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.28.

About Vroom

Vroom, Inc operates as an automotive finance company. The company offers vehicle financing to its customers through third party dealers under the UACC brand. It also provides artificial intelligence powered analytics and digital services to dealers, automotive financial services companies, and others in the automotive industry for automotive retail.

