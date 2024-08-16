Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 272,400 shares, an increase of 20.9% from the July 15th total of 225,300 shares. Approximately 16.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 29,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.2 days.
Vroom Stock Up 9.8 %
VRM stock opened at $6.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.42, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. Vroom has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $118.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.28.
About Vroom
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vroom
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- UBS Posts Fantastic Q2 Results, But Regulatory Changes Loom Large
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Cisco Systems AI Play Gains Traction: Analysts Lead Stock Higher
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Lock in Gains: 3 Dividend Stocks Poised to Boost Payouts Soon
Receive News & Ratings for Vroom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vroom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.