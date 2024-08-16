W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Forecasted to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of W. R. Berkley in a report issued on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $0.94 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.90. The consensus estimate for W. R. Berkley’s current full-year earnings is $3.99 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for W. R. Berkley’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.97 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 21.62%. W. R. Berkley’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on W. R. Berkley from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.67 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.07.

Shares of WRB opened at $57.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. W. R. Berkley has a 12 month low of $40.25 and a 12 month high of $59.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 7,669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. West Paces Advisors Inc. grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.0% during the first quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. This is a boost from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is 8.51%.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

