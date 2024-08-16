WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFDP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFDP – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, an increase of 31.0% from the July 15th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in WaFd stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFDP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

WaFd Stock Performance

WAFDP opened at $16.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.69. WaFd has a 52-week low of $12.02 and a 52-week high of $17.60.

WaFd Announces Dividend

About WaFd

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.3047 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.35%.

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

