Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Increased to $83.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $81.00 to $83.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.42% from the stock’s previous close.

WMT has been the subject of several other research reports. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $63.33 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.82.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $73.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart has a 1 year low of $49.85 and a 1 year high of $74.44. The firm has a market cap of $588.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The firm had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $207,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 387,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,787,946.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $207,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 387,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,787,946.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $2,056,445.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,931,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,589,163.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,000,613 shares of company stock worth $725,932,010 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WMT. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

