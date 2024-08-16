Walmart (NYSE:WMT) PT Raised to $78.00 at Barclays

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Barclays from $66.00 to $78.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on WMT. Bank of America boosted their price target on Walmart from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.78.

Walmart stock opened at $73.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Walmart has a 1-year low of $49.85 and a 1-year high of $74.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.19. The company has a market cap of $588.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $207,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 387,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,787,946.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $207,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 387,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,787,946.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $1,944,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 144,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,386,389.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,000,613 shares of company stock valued at $725,932,010 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 199.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 411,745,334 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $24,774,717,000 after purchasing an additional 274,229,968 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 181.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,861,234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,421,342,000 after buying an additional 36,625,314 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 36,282,740 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,456,704,000 after buying an additional 644,353 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Walmart by 183.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,172,985 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,755,339,000 after acquiring an additional 18,865,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $3,674,652,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

