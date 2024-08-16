Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.350-2.430 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $663.7 billion-$670.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $676.5 billion. Walmart also updated its FY25 guidance to $2.35-2.43 EPS.

Walmart Trading Up 6.6 %

Shares of WMT opened at $73.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $588.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart has a 12-month low of $49.85 and a 12-month high of $74.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Walmart will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Walmart from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Walmart from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $74.78.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,132,123 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $73,610,637.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 647,371,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,092,120,157.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,132,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $73,610,637.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 647,371,888 shares in the company, valued at $42,092,120,157.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $1,944,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 144,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,386,389.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,000,613 shares of company stock valued at $725,932,010 in the last three months. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

