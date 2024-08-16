Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.51-0.52 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.55. The company issued revenue guidance of +3.25-4.25% yr/yr to $166.03-167.64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $167.05 billion. Walmart also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.350-2.430 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their target price on Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $74.78.

Walmart Trading Up 6.6 %

NYSE:WMT opened at $73.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Walmart has a twelve month low of $49.85 and a twelve month high of $74.44. The company has a market cap of $588.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.19.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The business had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other Walmart news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $166,661.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 463,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,239,034.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $1,944,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,386,389.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $166,661.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 463,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,239,034.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,000,613 shares of company stock worth $725,932,010 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

