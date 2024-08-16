Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Shares Up 6.5% on Earnings Beat

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 6.5% during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $74.44 and last traded at $73.11. Approximately 21,314,531 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 17,453,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.66.

The retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The business had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on WMT. StockNews.com downgraded Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on Walmart from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $1,944,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 144,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,386,389.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $1,944,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 144,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,386,389.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $207,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 387,165 shares in the company, valued at $26,787,946.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,000,613 shares of company stock valued at $725,932,010. 45.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Walmart

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 199.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 411,745,334 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $24,774,717,000 after purchasing an additional 274,229,968 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 181.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,861,234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,421,342,000 after buying an additional 36,625,314 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,674,652,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Walmart by 183.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,172,985 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,755,339,000 after acquiring an additional 18,865,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Walmart by 212.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,035,473 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $844,514,000 after purchasing an additional 9,544,958 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $588.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.19.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

