Want Want China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WWNTY) Declares Dividend of $1.60

Want Want China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WWNTY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 1.60 per share on Thursday, October 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from Want Want China’s previous dividend of $1.00.
Want Want China Price Performance
Shares of WWNTY stock opened at $28.56 on Friday. Want Want China has a 1-year low of $26.87 and a 1-year high of $31.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.85.
Want Want China Company Profile
