Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Specifically, Director Bradley E. Singer bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder D1 Capital Partners L.P. sold 5,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $86,130,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,444,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,893,400.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley E. Singer acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $650,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,848,537 shares of company stock worth $91,938,722 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Warby Parker from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Warby Parker from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on Warby Parker from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Warby Parker from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.57.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 1.82.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRBY. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Warby Parker in the 4th quarter worth about $9,542,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Warby Parker by 302.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 48,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 36,245 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Warby Parker by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,457,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,258,000 after buying an additional 607,352 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Warby Parker by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 225,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after buying an additional 61,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Warby Parker by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 164,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after buying an additional 54,839 shares during the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

