Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 146,400 shares, a drop of 26.2% from the July 15th total of 198,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Waterstone Financial Trading Up 1.9 %

WSBF stock opened at $14.09 on Friday. Waterstone Financial has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $15.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.55. The firm has a market cap of $274.19 million, a PE ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 0.64.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $37.18 million during the quarter.

Waterstone Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waterstone Financial

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Waterstone Financial’s payout ratio is presently 115.39%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSBF. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,018,828 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 171,860 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Waterstone Financial by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 158,780 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Waterstone Financial by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,978 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 3,926 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 8.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 65,276 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. 62.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waterstone Financial Company Profile

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposits, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, insurance products, and trust and investment management accounts.

