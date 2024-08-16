WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz (ETR:WCMK) Trading Down 0.5%

WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG (ETR:WCMK – Get Free Report) was down 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €1.90 ($2.09) and last traded at €1.93 ($2.12). Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 21,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at €1.94 ($2.13).

WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz Stock Down 0.5 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of €1.98 and a 200 day moving average of €1.96. The firm has a market cap of $290.43 million, a P/E ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 15.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52.

About WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz

WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG is a real estate investment firm. It previously operated as an international industrial company. WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG was founded in 1766 and is based in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.

