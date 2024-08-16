Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires 13,018 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 66,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,018 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLYG. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 20,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 50,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 76,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 871.9% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 19,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 17,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vance Wealth Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. now owns 11,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 5,224 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SLYG stock opened at $89.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $68.64 and a 1 year high of $96.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.95.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

