Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires 75,235 Shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) by 46.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 238,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,235 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.22% of Global X Uranium ETF worth $6,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 69,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 5,041 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF in the fourth quarter worth $5,185,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $427,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the 4th quarter worth $285,000.

Global X Uranium ETF Stock Performance

Shares of URA opened at $25.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08. Global X Uranium ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.69 and a fifty-two week high of $33.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.30 and a 200 day moving average of $29.30.

Global X Uranium ETF Profile

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

