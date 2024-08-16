Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires 8,989 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,255 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,989 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $6,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GSK. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GSK in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of GSK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GSK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of GSK by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,633 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GSK during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. 15.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GSK opened at $41.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.44. GSK plc has a 12 month low of $33.67 and a 12 month high of $45.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.3843 per share. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on GSK from $52.50 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Argus upgraded GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on GSK in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

