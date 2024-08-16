Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC – Free Report) by 2,043.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,315 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF were worth $4,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BKLC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Clear Point Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 2,981.3% in the first quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $263,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $400,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 8,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF stock opened at $105.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 1.02. BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $77.55 and a 12 month high of $107.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.61.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.3371 per share. This is a boost from BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (BKLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar U.S. Large Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-cap stocks that represent the top 70% of the US equity market, in terms of capitalization. BKLC was launched on Apr 9, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

