Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 77,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,805 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $6,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SWK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth $133,952,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 7.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,410,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,802,975,000 after buying an additional 1,250,925 shares during the period. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth about $32,679,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth about $12,992,000. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at about $8,772,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

Shares of SWK opened at $96.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.25. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.26 and a 52-week high of $108.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.43.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently -475.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Janet Link sold 13,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total transaction of $1,404,863.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,960 shares in the company, valued at $3,320,963.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on SWK. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group upped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.