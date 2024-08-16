Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 5,580 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,580 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $5,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,754,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Bison Wealth LLC raised its position in Schlumberger by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 4,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 13,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 185,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,653,000 after acquiring an additional 13,769 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SLB. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Schlumberger from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.56.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Schlumberger stock opened at $45.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.50. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $42.61 and a one year high of $62.12.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 36.54%.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In related news, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $216,281.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,956.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 120,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $6,056,326.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 247,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,432,012.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $216,281.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,518 shares in the company, valued at $977,956.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 223,779 shares of company stock valued at $11,103,553. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.