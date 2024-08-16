Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 6,184 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 22.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,184 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $6,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

PKG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.50.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 5,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,057,752.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,012,794.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 6,000 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,177,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,077,128.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 5,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,057,752.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,012,794.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PKG stock opened at $195.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.20. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $143.82 and a 12 month high of $201.99. The company has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.77.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

