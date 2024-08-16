Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 8,682 Shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Free Report) by 21.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,682 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $6,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYY. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth $108,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the first quarter worth about $114,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYY opened at $134.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $132.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.69. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.61 and a fifty-two week high of $137.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Profile

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

