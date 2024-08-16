Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stake in Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,787 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 7.71% of Principal Value ETF worth $5,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Principal Value ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 260,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,230,000 after purchasing an additional 22,568 shares in the last quarter.

Get Principal Value ETF alerts:

Principal Value ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ PY opened at $47.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.51. Principal Value ETF has a 12-month low of $36.85 and a 12-month high of $48.53. The stock has a market cap of $71.60 million, a P/E ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 1.15.

Principal Value ETF Cuts Dividend

About Principal Value ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.263 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The Principal Value ETF (PY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund utilizes a proprietary quantitative model to actively invest in large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit higher degrees of shareholder yield. PY was launched on Mar 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.