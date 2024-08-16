Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.20% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF worth $5,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SKYY. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 7,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 521.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000.

NASDAQ:SKYY opened at $96.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 1.06. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12 month low of $70.42 and a 12 month high of $97.78.

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

