Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 1,386.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,414 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.07% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $7,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 7,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 59,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Up 0.2 %

JEF opened at $57.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.36. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.38 and a twelve month high of $59.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Jefferies Financial Group Increases Dividend

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 77.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JEF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $44.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

