Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $4.76 Million Stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,487 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.38% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF worth $4,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 268.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 48,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 35,659 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 17,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 217.5% in the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 87,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 59,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 26,672,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,444,000 after purchasing an additional 432,014 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $20.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.92. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $17.12 and a 52-week high of $21.48.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (PXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Emerging index. The fund tracks an index of emerging market companies selected and weighted based on a fundamental methodology. PXH was launched on Sep 27, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.