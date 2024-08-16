Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $5.06 Million Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610,204 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.65% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July worth $5,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AA Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 1.6% in the second quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 170,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Maia Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. Diligent Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 46,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 11,050 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 49.0% during the second quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 10.0% in the second quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 26,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Up 0.8 %

PJUL opened at $39.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.18. The firm has a market cap of $784.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.54.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

