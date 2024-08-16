Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $6.29 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 11.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 114,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,796 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $6,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FNDA. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 115,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,368,000 after buying an additional 11,372 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 13,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,544,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,177,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,096 shares during the last quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 60,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

FNDA stock opened at $56.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.18. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $44.85 and a twelve month high of $61.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.09 and its 200-day moving average is $55.46.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.