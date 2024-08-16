Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $6.59 Million Position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,149 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.12% of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF worth $6,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Sykon Capital LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Price Performance

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF stock opened at $99.96 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a 1 year low of $99.66 and a 1 year high of $100.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.92 and a 200-day moving average of $99.93.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

