Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Increases Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 113,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,990 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $5,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Mason & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $702,000. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 35.3% in the second quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 22,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 5,795 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 212.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 4,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on D. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America upgraded Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.73.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

D stock opened at $55.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $46.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.94. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.18 and a twelve month high of $57.60.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.63%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.