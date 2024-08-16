Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Increases Stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 90,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,662 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IMCG. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 253.0% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 300.7% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $69.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.01. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $53.01 and a one year high of $70.85.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

