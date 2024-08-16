Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $5,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:ROK opened at $263.81 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $242.81 and a one year high of $317.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $265.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $272.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.63. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 48.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $322.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $304.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $280.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total transaction of $171,412.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,309.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 659 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total transaction of $171,412.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,309.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.37, for a total value of $63,579.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,547.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,732 shares of company stock valued at $445,133 over the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

