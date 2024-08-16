Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 173,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,952 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF were worth $7,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 944.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tactive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $241,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ULST opened at $40.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.43. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $40.07 and a 52-week high of $40.69.

The SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (ULST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated fixed-income securities with maturities ranging from 6 to 18 months and durations of 3 to 6 months.

