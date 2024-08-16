Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 41,943 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 123,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,943 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $6,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTVA. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 129,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.3% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 21,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.2% in the second quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 47,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 19.7% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 14,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 35.1% during the second quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 22,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 5,949 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corteva Price Performance

NYSE CTVA opened at $52.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.77 billion, a PE ratio of 66.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.26. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.22 and a 52 week high of $58.76.

Corteva Increases Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. Corteva had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 86.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on CTVA. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Corteva from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Argus lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, OTR Global reaffirmed a “negative” rating on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

