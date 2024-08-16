Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 841 Shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 177,472 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $5,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in AllianceBernstein by 198.7% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.25% of the company’s stock.

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on AllianceBernstein from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America cut their price target on AllianceBernstein from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.19.

Insider Activity

In other AllianceBernstein news, insider Christopher Hogbin sold 12,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total transaction of $445,673.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $348,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AllianceBernstein Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of AB opened at $34.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.60. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 12-month low of $25.83 and a 12-month high of $35.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.24.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.42 million. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 7.68%. AllianceBernstein’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

AllianceBernstein Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is 117.84%.

AllianceBernstein Profile

(Free Report)

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.