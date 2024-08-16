Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Raises Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 17.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,898 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $4,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 336 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TDG opened at $1,272.34 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $802.46 and a 1 year high of $1,369.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,271.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,240.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.47, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.77 by $1.23. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 21.83% and a negative return on equity of 66.70%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.55 EPS. On average, analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,228.24, for a total transaction of $12,282,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,019,981.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,242.30, for a total transaction of $6,302,187.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,769,080.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,228.24, for a total transaction of $12,282,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,019,981.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 102,708 shares of company stock valued at $133,146,005. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TDG shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,466.00 to $1,423.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,250.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,290.00 to $1,357.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,550.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,325.00 to $1,440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,422.94.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

