Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,575 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $4,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the first quarter worth $29,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the second quarter worth $41,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000.

Insider Transactions at Guidewire Software

In other Guidewire Software news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total transaction of $751,002.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 239,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,261,750.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.16, for a total value of $166,266.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,067,202.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,582 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total transaction of $751,002.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 239,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,261,750.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,064 shares of company stock worth $1,747,850 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on GWRE shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Guidewire Software from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.31.

Guidewire Software Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE GWRE opened at $147.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,134.00 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $140.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.47. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.05 and a 52 week high of $153.85.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.14. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%. The business had revenue of $240.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.46 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

