Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $5,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5,613.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 172,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,545,000 after buying an additional 169,425 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 70,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after acquiring an additional 30,214 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,841,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,375,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,105,000 after purchasing an additional 110,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 5,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. 73.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.17.

Shares of PEG opened at $80.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $53.71 and a 1 year high of $81.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.57.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 16.12%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 66.48%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

