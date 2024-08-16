Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 39.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 77,708 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.07% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust worth $4,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PHYS. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the first quarter worth about $67,526,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 478.6% during the 1st quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 2,023,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,108 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 791.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,091,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,878,000 after acquiring an additional 968,835 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1,039.8% in the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 550,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,520,000 after purchasing an additional 502,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the first quarter worth $7,499,000.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

Sprott Physical Gold Trust stock opened at $19.10 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $14.00 and a 52-week high of $19.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.47 and its 200 day moving average is $17.66.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

