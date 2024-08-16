Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,684 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,684 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $6,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,926,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,079,474,000 after acquiring an additional 588,701 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.5% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 21,703,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,915,196,000 after purchasing an additional 532,303 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 13,434,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,062,148,000 after buying an additional 243,210 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter worth about $979,890,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,969,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $948,585,000 after acquiring an additional 507,177 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CP opened at $79.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.76 and a 200-day moving average of $82.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.96. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a twelve month low of $68.92 and a twelve month high of $91.58.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.31. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.1373 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.31%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CP. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.56.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

