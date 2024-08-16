Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,454 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,454 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $5,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Xylem by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,048,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,207,683,000 after acquiring an additional 187,847 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,527,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,043,000 after purchasing an additional 16,713 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Xylem in the first quarter worth $311,684,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at $198,207,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 1,503.7% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,649,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,685,000 after buying an additional 1,547,043 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Xylem

In other Xylem news, SVP Rodney Aulick sold 21,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $3,030,418.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,287 shares in the company, valued at $10,604,655.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 2,278 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.63, for a total transaction of $315,799.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,195.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rodney Aulick sold 21,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $3,030,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,287 shares in the company, valued at $10,604,655.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Xylem Stock Performance

NYSE XYL opened at $133.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.35 billion, a PE ratio of 47.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.59 and a 1-year high of $146.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.04. Xylem had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XYL. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Xylem from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Xylem from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.54.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

