Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $5,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 159.5% in the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 550.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter.

IJS stock opened at $103.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.48. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $81.81 and a 12-month high of $111.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

