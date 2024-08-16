Wedbush Comments on Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARTV)

Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTV – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Artiva Biotherapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 13th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.59) per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Artiva Biotherapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.89) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.70) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.03) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($3.17) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ARTV. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Artiva Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Artiva Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Artiva Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Artiva Biotherapeutics stock opened at $11.36 on Thursday. Artiva Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.50 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00.

In other news, Director Yong-Jun Huh purchased 2,083,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,999,984.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,306,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,682,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Global Strategic Fund I. Venbio bought 416,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,992.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,936,637 shares in the company, valued at $23,239,644. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yong-Jun Huh purchased 2,083,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $24,999,984.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,306,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,682,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Artiva Biotherapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company whose mission is to develop effective, safe and accessible cell therapies for patients with devastating autoimmune diseases and cancers. The company’s lead program includes AlloNK(R). Artiva Biotherapeutics Inc is based in SAN DIEGO.

