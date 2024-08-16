Wedbush Comments on Smith Douglas Homes Corp.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:SDHC)

Smith Douglas Homes Corp. (NYSE:SDHC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 14th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the company will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.45. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Smith Douglas Homes’ current full-year earnings is $1.69 per share.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Smith Douglas Homes from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Smith Douglas Homes from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.70.

Smith Douglas Homes Stock Performance

Shares of SDHC stock opened at $34.47 on Friday. Smith Douglas Homes has a 12 month low of $20.55 and a 12 month high of $37.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.74 and its 200 day moving average is $27.74.

Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $220.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.02 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Smith Douglas Homes by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 89,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 13,036 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Smith Douglas Homes by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 13,451 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Smith Douglas Homes by 260.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 24,200 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Smith Douglas Homes by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 450,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,526,000 after purchasing an additional 8,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Smith Douglas Homes by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 527,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,328,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares in the last quarter.

About Smith Douglas Homes

Smith Douglas Homes Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services. The company sells its products to entry-level and empty-nest homebuyers. Smith Douglas Homes Corp.

