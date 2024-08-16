Wedbush Weighs in on Compass Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CMPX)

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Compass Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 14th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.11) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.10). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Compass Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.39) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Compass Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a report on Monday.

Compass Therapeutics Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:CMPX opened at $1.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.46. Compass Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $2.57. The stock has a market cap of $159.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 0.79.

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $0.85 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compass Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMPX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Compass Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Compass Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Compass Therapeutics by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 8,817 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Compass Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in Compass Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Compass Therapeutics Company Profile

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include CTX-009, a bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4 a ligand of Notch-1, and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137, a key co-stimulatory receptor on immune cells.

