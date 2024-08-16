Wedbush Weighs in on Gossamer Bio, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gossamer Bio in a research report issued on Monday, August 12th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.20). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gossamer Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($0.41) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Gossamer Bio’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.62) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.50) EPS.

Get Gossamer Bio alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Monday, June 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.20.

Gossamer Bio Price Performance

GOSS opened at $0.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 7.13 and a quick ratio of 7.13. Gossamer Bio has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $1.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.94. The firm has a market cap of $186.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gossamer Bio

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,736,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after buying an additional 931,248 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,954,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,332 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,937,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,681,000 after buying an additional 965,092 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Gossamer Bio by 1,402.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 312,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 291,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Octagon Capital Advisors LP increased its position in Gossamer Bio by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 9,187,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,384,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Faheem Hasnain bought 372,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.67 per share, with a total value of $249,240.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,408,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,623,408.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing seralutinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colony-stimulatin factor 1 receptor and c-KIT inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of PAH.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gossamer Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gossamer Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.