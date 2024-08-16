Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) Price Target to $224.00

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $218.00 to $224.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.77% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $249.00 to $235.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Flutter Entertainment from $242.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Flutter Entertainment from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Monday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,213.50.

NYSE:FLUT opened at $207.85 on Wednesday. Flutter Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $148.00 and a fifty-two week high of $226.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.61.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Flutter Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $2,880,796,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,418,032,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $1,578,442,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Flutter Entertainment by 10.9% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,189,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,079,000 after buying an additional 608,003 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Flutter Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $507,170,000.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

