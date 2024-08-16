Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target to $150.00

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 35.97% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Dell Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.06.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Shares of DELL opened at $110.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.92. Dell Technologies has a 1-year low of $53.62 and a 1-year high of $179.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.26 and a 200 day moving average of $120.17.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.70 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 173.72%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 389,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.79, for a total transaction of $61,799,321.31. Following the sale, the director now owns 731,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,172,669.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director David W. Dorman sold 75,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total transaction of $10,144,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,317 shares in the company, valued at $15,462,517.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 389,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.79, for a total value of $61,799,321.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 731,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,172,669.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,058,131 shares of company stock valued at $963,293,619 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dell Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the second quarter worth $28,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the second quarter worth about $33,000. 38.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.