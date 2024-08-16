Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WTMA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WTMA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the July 15th total of 1,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WTMA. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $676,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Cable Car Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,224,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 35,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.61% of the company’s stock.

Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:WTMA opened at $11.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.99. Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.51 and a 1-year high of $11.68.

Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Company Profile

Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the technology metals and energy transition metals sectors.

