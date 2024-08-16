Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,600 shares, a drop of 20.9% from the July 15th total of 52,600 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western New England Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 808.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 4,465 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Western New England Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $85,000. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 21,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 6,021 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 22,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 22,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 7,482 shares in the last quarter. 67.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western New England Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of WNEB opened at $7.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.07 million, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.31. Western New England Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $9.25.

Western New England Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Western New England Bancorp ( NASDAQ:WNEB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $30.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. Western New England Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 46.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WNEB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Western New England Bancorp from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Western New England Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, commercial checking, business, nonprofit and municipal checking, savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyer's trust accounts.

